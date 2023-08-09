“That plays a role in the shots you can take” - Sean O'Malley explains how he will put a weakened Aljamain Sterling’s lights out at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on the belief that the weight cuts to 135lbs will take a visible toll on Aljamain Sterling when they fight in the main event of UFC 292.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on challenging the reigning bantamweight champion and what he intends to do to him during the fight. 'Sugar' noted that he believes the weight cut will be a factor in the number of strikes 'FunkMaster' will be able to withstand before going down:

"I will land this right hand. You go and look at my entire UFC career, how many people...whether I've finished them in the first round or not, I dropped a lot of people in the first round. He's cutting a lot of weight and that plays a role in the shots you can take. So, I plan on going out there and delivering the shots that he can't take."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Sean O'Malley plans to put Aljamain Sterling's "lights out" #TheMMAHour



youtube.com/watch?v=SphRxY… pic.twitter.com/UT8Qe1YdKx "He’s cutting a lot of weight and that plays a role in the shots you can take. I plan on going out there and delivering the shots that he can’t take.”Sean O'Malley plans to put Aljamain Sterling's "lights out"

Sean O'Malley also brought up that there is no secret that the fight will be a striker vs. grappler matchup. He mentioned that he intends to silence the doubters similar to what he did when he fought former bantamweight champion Petr Yan last October, saying:

"Going into that Petr Yan fight, I heard a lot of same thing...Petr was gonna destroy me, I shouldn't be there with him then I go out there and beat him, get the job done. So, I'm not too worried about it...It's whether I could crack him and put his fu**ing lights out before he grabs me."

It will be interesting to see whether 'Sugar' can once again pull off an upset and dethrone "FunkMaster' and become the new bantamweight champion.

Aljamain Sterling predicts a second round win over Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling is very confident ahead of his bantamweight title defense against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 and believes the fight will end fairly early.

"FunkMaster' took to Twitter and weighed on his UFC record setting fourth bantamweight title defense. He shared his prediction on the what will transpire and mentioned that he is envisions that he will capitalize on a mistake and earn a second-round TKO win, writing:

"He makes one mistake and he’ll be on his back. GnP TKO, round 2! I’ve seen it play out hundred of times now. Almost time to execute the vision"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

GnP TKO, round 2! I’ve seen it play out hundred of times now. Almost time to execute the vision

•

#SnapTheTwig #4TimeFunk #AndStill Sean will be a good striking test. But he makes one mistake and he’ll be on his back.GnP TKO, round 2! I’ve seen it play out hundred of times now. Almost time to execute the vision