"That reach is ridiculous" - Fans marvel at Nabil Anane's sniper-like range in complete domination of Nico Carrillo

6-foot-4 Muay Thai monster Nabil Anane made his dream a reality by winning the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship this past January at ONE 170, and fans are in awe of how he did it.

The Thai-Algerian was the underdog owing to Nico Carrillo, the third-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai competitor, being viewed as an unstoppable force of nature due to his four-fight winning streak — all of which were finishes.

To many fans' surprise, Anane stopped him via TKO after dropping him thrice in the opening round thanks to his insane eight-inch reach advantage.

Check out all Nabil Anane's championship-winning performance below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete was showered with praise by fans in the comments section, who wrote:

"That reach is ridiculous 🔥🔥🔥"

"Nabil can hit you from his corner lmao that reach is crazy."

"Superlek is gonna have hard night this time around!"

"Nabil vs Superlek is gonna be wildlife 👨🏽‍💻🤞🏽"

"Why does ONE need to keep showing us Scottish fans the replay 😭😭"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Anane will fight for the undisputed crown in a unification bout with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane prepared to face tormentor Superlek

Nabil Anane cannot wait to exact his revenge on Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, for spoiling his June 2023 promotional debut.

During the ONE 170 post-event press conference, he stated:

"First of all, I want to thank Superlek for giving me the opportunity to know what a world-class athlete is like. I've been improving myself since that loss with Superlek, and I've been training very hard, and I'm ready to face him."

Watch the entire press conference below:

