"That’s attempted murder!" - Resurfaced video of MMA fighter getting DQ'd for head-stomping a nearly-defeated opponent leaves fans shell-shocked

A resurfaced video of an MMA fighter getting DQ'd following head-stomping his nearly-defeated opponent has left the fans shell-shocked.

Back in November 2021, a 21-year-old MMA fighter Yusaku Kinoshita took on Ryuichiro Sumimura in a welterweight contest at a RIZIN event. Kinoshita almost won the fight after seemingly dropping his opponent. However, what followed next was rather shocking.

Yusaku Kinoshita charged at Ryuichiro Sumimura and proceeded to head stomp him mercilessly and ended up being disqualified. Interestingly, the disqualification didn't come as a result of the head stomp, instead, it was his holding on to the fence while doing so, which led to him being disqualified.

The moment caused a lot of controversy online, and a video of the same recently resurfaced on Twitter. Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to the video, fans have offered their take on the matter. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"This is why I don't like watching this kind of sport"

"Ouch...MMA is a bit too intense for me...and that says a lot"

"He should be barred from all fighting circuits"

MMA: Is head stomp legal in the UFC?

According to the 2017 revised Unified Rules of MMA, stomping an opponent when he/she is grounded is considered illegal. The rules clearly state that a fighter is not allowed to initiate a striking action with the bottom of their foot or heel on an opponent who is grounded. According to the rules, a grounded fighter is someone who has any part of the body other than a single hand and soles of the feet touching the floor.

However, a rather controversial moment came during Michel Pereira's bout against Niko Price at UFC 264. In the second round, Periera appeared to have illegally head-stomped Price while doing his patented backflip, but referee Mark Smith did not penalize the Brazilian for the maneuver, despite striking Price's head.

Check out Michel Pereira's head stomp on Niko Price below:

As the fight was allowed to continue, Michel Pereira managed to emerge victorious via a unanimous decision at the end of a three-round fight.