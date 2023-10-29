“That’s a counter’s timing at its finest” - Fans in utter amazement of Sinsamut Klinmee’s one-shot KO of Liam Nolan

A massive rematch in the ONE lightweight Muay Thai division is on the horizon as Sinsamut Klinmee faces Liam Nolan anew in the upcoming ONE Fight Night 16 card on November 3. The contest emanates inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two Muay Thai stars first crossed paths in July 2022 at ONE 159, when Sinsamut scored a devastating knockout of Nolan in just five seconds of the second round.

Ahead of the second installment of their rivalry, ONE Championship looked back on the first match and posted a clip of the Thai’s win over the British. They posted it on their official Instagram account with the caption:

“Sinsamut delivered a WILD knockout in his first clash with Liam Nolan 🤯 Will the Thai star make lightning strike twice in their rematch on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? 👊 @sinsamut_klinmee”

Upon seeing how the 27-year-old Thai finished the Knowlesy Academy representative, it received a positive reception, and was left in awe of his power. The comment section of the said post was filled with praise.

They commented:

“What even happened”

“That’s a counters timing at it’s finest. Also the guy who got knocked out could’ve avoided the kick if 1. He found his kicking distance and 2. Brought his hands up faster with the kick.”

Screenshot of fans' comments about Sinsamut Klinmee’s knockout

On the other hand, some fans were completely blown away by the one-strike power of the Thai star with comments.

“That counter attack 🔥🙌”

“Left hook crazy”

“That’s one nasty left hook!”

fans' comments