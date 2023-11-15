"That’s crazy to me" - Francis Ngannou confirmed as number 10 in WBC heavyweight rankings, fails to sit well with fans

Following his incredible performance against Tyson Fury on October 28th in Riyadh, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is on top of the combat sports world.

He took the lineal boxing heavyweight champion to the scorecards, even knocking him down in the process. In fact, the decision was extremely contentious, as just one point separated the two fighters, and it looked like Tyson Fury had landed an illegal elbow for which he was not penalized.

In any case, Francis Ngannou's stock has only grown since, and journalist Michael Benson confirmed that Ngannou has entered the boxing heavyweight rankings at #10. Benson took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Francis Ngannou has now been officially confirmed at #10 in the WBC’s heavyweight rankings following his performance vs Tyson Fury. This means that the WBC heavyweight world title would be on the line in a potential rematch."

Fans took to social media to react to the news. @WillsonLachie wrote:

"That's crazy to me"

@ShaunLFC9 said:

"Imagine if someone told you this a few weeks back still shocked tbh"

@Luxvor0 added:

"In what world is he in top 10 heavyweights ?"

@Simo_960 concurred, adding:

"How can you be top 10 after one fight?"

@Bofers2142 also added:

"Shows what a joke the rankings are"

While Ngannou exceeded all expectations, the fact remains that on his record, he is 0-1 in professional boxing. As a result, his #10 ranking does raise some eyebrows.

Francis Ngannou echoes Joe Rogan's sentiments, believes he should have won the Fury fight

Ngannou has recently taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share a quote from Joe Rogan. He did so alongside the caption:

"Exactly."

He appears to agree with Rogan's statement, which read:

"Most people, including me, thought he should have won the decision. He won on one judge's scorecard, and another judge who should go to jail, had it 96-93 for Tyson Fury which is f**king outrageous."

It's clear that Ngannou, given his campaigning after the Fury fight, believes he was wronged on the scorecards. While this may be the promotional foundations for a rematch, it's unclear what Ngannou's next move will be. One thing is for sure, though - 'the Predator' certainly has options in front of him.