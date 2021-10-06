"That's crazy talk" - Joe Rogan discusses Deontay Wilder saying he lost the second fight against Tyson Fury because of his walkout outfit

Joe Rogan has commented on Deontay Wilder's claim that he lost his second encounter with Tyson Fury due to his walkout costume.

Discussing 'The Bronze Bomber' on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said:

"The idea that Deontay Wilder, with a 40-pound outfit on, that it killed his legs walking to the ring, that's crazy talk. I don't understand why he would say that. I mean, maybe it's true... It's possible. It might have wore him out."

Rogan added that, in his opinion, it was the third round of the fight that shifted things in 'The Gypsy King's favor.

"The real big thing happened in the third round when Tyson Fury... he put that jab in his face and hit him with a beautiful overhand right right on the ear and dropped him... he was bleeding out of his ear, so that's a significant injury. It could be a ruptured eardrum. When you get hit on the ear like that like a lot of times, your eardrum ruptures, happens all the time and when that happens you don't know how to stand up right. Your body is all wacky, it's not moving correctly and that's what it looked like with him."

Listen to Joe Rogan's thoughts on the second clash between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury below:

It was later reported that Wilder did not have a burst eardrum. 'The Bronze Bomber' suffered a minor laceration to his ear.

Deontay Wilder made several excuses for his loss to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder came up short in his second fight with Tyson Fury. 'The Bronze Bomber' lost the rematch via TKO in the seventh round.

The American powerhouse made a long list of reasons as to why, according to him, he lost his second fight against the Englishman. The excuses ranged from his water being spiked with a muscle relaxer to Fury stuffing his gloves with a heavy object.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn 📋 Deontay Wilder's reasons for the Tyson Fury defeat (so far):1⃣ Ring walk outfit was too heavy

2⃣ Fury moved fist down within his glove

3⃣ Fury put a heavy object in his glove

4⃣ Water was spiked with muscle relaxer

5⃣ Kenny Bayless was unfair

Wilder will get a chance to redeem himself when he faces 'The Gypsy King' for the third time on October 9. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

