"That's the end of his career" - Fans react after Johnny Walker suffers "nasty" KO blow by Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Saudi Arabia

MMA fans reacted to Volkan Oezdemir's vicious KO win over Johnny Walker at UFC Saudi Arabia. The light heavyweight bout opened the main card and it did not take long for Oezdemir to exploit the defensive holes in the Brazilian's game.

After hurting Walker with stinging shots, Oezdemir knocked him out with a right uppercut as he dipped the head down to protect himself from the shots coming from the sides. However, it was the follow-up shot on the already knocked-out fighter's chin that put a conclusive end to the fight.

Watch the finishing sequence below:

Fans took to the comments section of the post to sound off their comments on the vicious knockout. A large section of them shared their thoughts on Walker's recent career downturn and questioning his future in the sport:

"The second shot after he was already out was nasty. Ref was slow to jump in," @kabsbwuwirvHaie commented.

"Thats the end of his career. He has the worst chin i've ever seen!" @ninjawinterbach commented.

"Dude had so much potential now he’s constantly getting put to sleep," @DontCallMeMiggy commented.

"What Was That Defense?" @RealRoySmith commented.

Some fans praised Volkan Oezdemir for delivering a great performance.

Check out the reactions below:

"Volkan stood on business tonight," @JustinDavidKish commented.

"They don’t call him no time for nothin’. That was sick wow," @CharlieQuinnMMA commented.

The loss marked the sixth knockout defeat of Walker's career, who has now been finished in two of his most recent fights. He is 4-6-1NC since starting his UFC career with an impressive four-fight winning streak that included three KO victories.

Meanwhile, Oezdemir seems to be bringing his career back on track after hitting a rough patch himself. The win over Walker marked his second victory in a row. In September 2023, 'No Time' defeated UFC newcomer Bogdan Guskov by rear-naked choke to get back in the win column.