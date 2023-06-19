“That’s some funny sh*t” - Sean O'Malley's single fan jibe at Aljamain Sterling has MMA Twitter in stitches

MMA Twitter reacted after Sean O'Malley took a jibe at Aljamain Sterling's fanbase to promote the ticket pre-sale for their upcoming title fight at UFC 292 in Boston.

In a video uploaded to the UFC's official Twitter account, O'Malley noted that pre-sale tickets are currently available. In doing so, he made sure to insinuate that he has the larger fanbase by how he made the announcement:

"What's up, Sugar Show fans. What's up, Aljo's fan. UFC Boston tickets are on sale. Make sure you guys get 'em while you can."

MMA fans reacted by noting a clever line of trash talk by 'Sugar', who will look to dethrone the most successful bantamweight champion in UFC history. Fans thought it was funny, while others had an idea of who he was referring to, writing:

"That’s some funny sh*t" [@DrFreezepop - Twitter]

"I can’t lie though that was funny" [@RealShelfy - Twitter]

"Aljos fan lol" [@PartyNextJour - Twitter]

"Aljo fan lmao he was talking to @MerabDvalishvil" [@ryanmcd92 - Twitter]

"And New" [@TonysSandThrows -Twitter]

"Suga by tko" [@SplitDecUFC - Twitter]

'Funk Master' responded to the tweet and weighed in on O'Malley's comment about him having a single fan. He noted that it was a funny line but then indicated what he plans to do to him at UFC 292, writing:

"“Fan”...I’m gonna smash this guy bad!" [@funkmasterMMA - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see what else the bantamweights have up their sleeves as they continue to hype-up their upcoming title fight, but it could make for an entertaining press conference.

Aljamain Sterling takes a jibe at Sean O'Malley and former foes

Sean O'Malley wasn't the only one that had jokes as Alajamin Sterling also took to Twitter to share a photo that took a jibe at his former foes and the bantamweight contender.

Sterling tweeted a photo of his holding 'Sugar', along with former UFC bantamweight champions Henry Cejudo, T.J. Dillashaw, and Petr Yan. He also made a reference to Michael Chandler, who has adopted children, writing:

"I’m feeling like Michael Chandler the way I’m adopting all these children. August 19, I’m adding a spoiled brat to the family. #Boston #SnapTheTwig #4TimeFunk #AndStill #TWS #UFC292"

