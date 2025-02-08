"That's going to be a head-on collision" - Dustin Poirier gives his take on Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker

Dustin Poirier, a seasoned lightweight contender, recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker at UFC 313. Poirier, who has faced both fighters, knows firsthand what it takes to step into the octagon with both 'the Highlight' and 'The Hangman'.

'The Diamond' faced Gaethje twice, winning in 2018 and losing in 2023, with both bouts ending in knockouts. He secured a hard-fought decision victory over Hooker in a thrilling five-round battle in 2020.

The lightweight division is known for its explosive matchups, and Gaethje vs. Hooker is no exception. Both fighters are renowned for their aggressive styles and willingness to fight all-out wars. When asked to weigh in on UFC 313's co-headliner in a recent interview with Helen Yee, Poirier said:

"As a fan of the sport and a fan of those guys, I love that. I mean, that's a dream 'Just Bleed' matchup right there. And I hope it's—I didn't see if it's five rounds, but it should be. I know it's a co-main in Vegas. I just hope both guys come out healthy because that's going to be a head-on collision."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below: (3:15)

Dustin Poirier compares Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier has also faced both Khabib Nurmagoemdov and Islam Makhachev. Having fought both Dagestani fighters, ‘The Diamond’ has a unique perspective regarding who's better.

At UFC 242, Poirier gave Nurmagomedov one of his toughest title defenses, seemingly coming close to locking in a guillotine choke against the then-champion before he eventually tapped out to a rear-naked choke later on.

At UFC 302, Poirier once again found himself in a grappling-heavy war, this time against Makhachev. While he ultimately tapped in both fights, Poirier felt he had more success neutralizing Makhachev’s grappling compared to Nurmagomedov’s relentless pressure.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, the former interim champion said:

“I’d say Khabib was tougher—partly because I was younger and less experienced when I faced him. Both have similar styles with the foot trips and cage work, but Khabib’s movements were tighter, more precise. With Islam, I felt like I could escape more and stop his shots. But with Khabib, it was like trying to break free from a vice—I just couldn’t get away.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below: (4:20)

