"That's gold dust" - Bare-knuckle legend downs full pint of Conor McGregor's Forged Irish Stout before new cans hit the stores [VIDEO]

Bare-knuckle legend Big Joe Joyce was recently seen downing a pint of Conor McGregor's new Forged Irish Stout.

McGregor has found a lot of success in the liquor business and he recently launched a new product, Forged Irish Stout. It is worth noting that the drink was available at the Irishman's The Black Forge Inn for a while, however, the canned versions of the same have been recently released to be made available to a wider public.

The newly released drink has also been endorsed by Irish bare-knuckle legend Big Joe Joyce who became one of the first people in the country to try it out of a can. In a video posted online last week, Joyce can be seen downing a full pint of the Forged Irish Stout in a matter of seconds.

After drinking it, Big Joe Joyce heaped praise on the drink and called it the "best". He said:

"That's gold dust. The best I ever drank.”

Catch Joyce's comments in the video below:

Conor McGregor's 2023 return seemingly canceled as manager gives an update

Earlier this year, it was announced that McGregor will be making his highly anticipated return to the octagon against Michael Chandler. However, speculations surrounding the matchup grew as the UFC failed to officially announce the fight.

On top of that, Conor McGregor missed the deadline to enter the USADA testing pool that would've allowed him to compete this year. Despite this, Dana White spoke about how the Irishman could still end up fighting this year. However, all hopes have been shattered by McGregor's manager.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Audie Attar spoke about how McGregor is looking to make his way back into the octagon in 2024. He said:

"One of the things everybody forgets, Conor McGregor was the most tested athlete when he was competing. And we're going about things the right way. We're in active discussions with the UFC, we've spoken to USADA, we're gonna do things the right way."

He added:

"That's all I will say about that and the thing about Conor McGregor is people will speculate and stories will run wild but 9 times out of 10 they will be very inaccurate and false so that's all I will say about that but certainly he is looking for a comeback in 2024."

Catch Attar's comments below (5:22):