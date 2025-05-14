“That’s good for me” - Influx of new talent has Jonathan Di Bella hyped up for potential super fights in ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella is hyped to square off against the new talent who joined ONE Championship over the past few months. The ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion has been taking a close look at the promotion's recent transactions, and he can't help but get excited about the possibility of facing off against some of the newly signed fighters.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, Di Bella said the influx of new talent won't just beef up ONE Championship's roster but also provide him with potential super fights in the future.

Jonathan Di Bella said:

"That’s cool because I believe ONE has the best talent. That’s cool, and I’m excited to see all the Japanese kickboxers come here because that’s good for me."

The Italian-Canadian superstar has had nothing but absolute bangers in his ONE Championship tenure, with each fight getting more dramatic than the last.

Di Bella, a former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion, is coming off an absolute classic against Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in their interim world title clash at ONE 172 in March at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

The pair put on a proper showing at one of the most hallowed stadiums in combat sports, with Di Bella's overall aggression earning him the comfortable unanimous decision win and the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

Di Bella now waits for his inevitable world title unification match against two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Senchai for the undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Prajanchai, who holds the ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles, is the only fighter to have ever beaten Di Bella.

Watch Di Bella's entire interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella says he's not concerned with any storylines surrounding his inevitable rematch against Prajanchai

Despite the existing rivalry between him and Prajanchai, Jonathan Di Bella is adamant that he's not in it for the storylines against the Thai superstar.

The ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion doesn't concern himself with the drama behind his feud with Prajanchai, and just wants to get a shot at the division's undisputed gold against his nemesis.

Di Bella told Nick Atkin in an interview:

"Yeah, [It will have an impact on my legacy]. Kind of. Again, I don’t want too much drama. I just want to get the fight when it happens. And fight. That’s what real champions do. They defend the title. That’s all I got to say."

