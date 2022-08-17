"That's why you got two eyes" - UFC translator Fabiano Buskei reveals what Taila Santos' corner told her after Valentina Shevchenko busted up her right eye

When UFC translator Fabiano Buskei sat down to speak with ITP MMA, the language expert revealed exactly what Taila Santos' corner was saying to her during the Brazilian's UFC title shot against Valentina Shevchenko.

While speaking about the bout, the UFC translator revealed that Santos' coach shouted at her to use her other eye if she couldn't see out of the damaged one, which caused Buskei to chuckle while re-telling the story:

"She [Santos] basically had one eye for three rounds and I think between the fourth and the fifth round, coach [said]... 'That's why you've got two eyes!'"

Taila Santos suffered significant damage to her right eye that many believe was caused via a clash of heads with Valentina Shevchenko, causing the eye to close during the bout. The injury clearly made an already tough battle even harder, but Santos still managed to put on an impressive display against the dominant UFC champion.

Many believed that the Brazilian had done enough to snatch the belt away from Shevchenko. But the Kyrgyzstan-born fighter did enough to win via a split decision according to the UFC judges, leaving many fans to feel that Santos was robbed.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos: Official UFC 275 scorecards

Despite Taila Santos impressing many fans and pundits with her UFC 275 performance against Valentina Shevchenko, the Brazilian unfortunately lost via split decision. However, all three of the judges' scorecards looked very different, with one of the judges awarding Santos three out of the five rounds.

David Lethaby scored the contest 47-48 in favor of Santos, awarding the Brazilian the first three rounds of the bout and gave the champion the last two rounds. But Clemens Werner saw the bout very differently, awarding Santos only one round and scoring the fight 49-46 in favor of Shevchenko.

Howard Hughes only narrowly favored Shevchenko, scoring the bout 48-47 in favor of the champion. Once again, Hughes gave Santos two early rounds, similar to Lethaby's view of the fight, but crucially disagreed about the second-round, which ultimately cost the Brazilian a UFC title.

Werner was the only judge not to award Santos the first round, with even Hughes, who scored the bout against Santos, awarding the Brazilian with the opening round.

