“That’s all I wanted to do” - BJJ superstar Giancarlo Bodoni shares his deep obsession for grappling 

What began as a 12-year-old stumbling into a BJJ gym turned into a full-blown obsession that slowly, then all at once, became his life.

Ad

Giancarlo Bodoni didn’t set out with some master plan to become a world champion. He just really, really loved jiu-jitsu. After getting his first taste of the mats at a Rilion Gracie academy in Florida, everything else just kind of faded into the background. The more he trained, the clearer it became that there wasn’t anything else he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

Sitting with ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, he went into detail on how BJJ consumed his life:

Ad

Trending

“I was just obsessed with it. That’s really what it comes down to. I didn’t want to do anything else. I just wanted to be in the gym all the time. I just didn’t see a future for me doing anything else. I’d wake up in the morning, and that’s all I wanted to do. So it was more an obsession that became my life.”

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It wasn’t always smooth. He had years of hard losses and hardships before he eventually broke through in 2022 when he won the ADCC World Championship, and again in 2024.

Ad

Giancarlo Bodoni lauds ONE Championship’s efforts to promote jiu-jitsu to a wider audience: “This side of the world is getting an opportunity”

Now that Giancarlo Bodoni is part of ONE Championship’s growing roster of elite grapplers, he wants to do more than just compete. He wants to help elevate the sport on a global scale - which is exactly what ONE is also doing.

Ad

“[ONE Championship] is creating a situation where the entire world of jiu-jitsu outside of the U.S. and this side of the world is getting an opportunity to come up and increase the level.”

Follow ONE Championship on social media for the latest news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.