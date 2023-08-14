“That’s incredible” - Andrew Tate’s generous gift gives cancer patient new lease on life, fans react

Andrew Tate is in the news quite often and most of the time it's usually pertaining to his polarizing viewpoints or transgressions. However, that's not the case this time as he recently did a very kind gesture.

'Top G' provied a cancer patient with a new lease on life with a generous gift after he and his brother came across his story. The patient, who has been battling cancer and had one leg, uploaded a video message thanking the influencer for his generosity and for purchasing him an A.I leg that cost $300,000.

He said:

"Thank you to a gentleman who recognized my hard work and determination battling Leo Meyer Sarcoma, a rare cancer. A gentleman, Tristan Tate reached out of the blue, said inspired him and then donating an incredible monetary gift for our family."

Fans reacted by noting that it was a kind gesture of Andrew Tate and his brother to provide help bring some level of positivity to a family that is going through a tough situation. They mentioned that it's inspiring to see and demonstrates the kind of impact it can have on somebody's life, writing:

"Wow, that's incredible." [@neothechozenone - Twitter]

"What a heartwarming gesture! It's truly inspiring to see people stepping up to support those in need. Acts of kindness like these remind us of the power of compassion and empathy in making a positive impact on someone's life" [@monis8910 - Twitter]

"My thoughts are, that both are hero’s...One brave and the other kind and thoughtful." [@HaqqMusaafir - Twitter]

"The status of elevation these men are going to receive in the hereafter is something no earthly being could possibly comprehend." [@Thecobraandrea - Twitter]

"How can they hate them?" [ @rnfcWriting- Twitter]

"Very cool" [@FayoOmid - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see whether the kind gesture will change the public perception of both Andrew and Tristan Tate.

Andrew Tate announced charity for men facing false allegations

Andrew Tate made headlines last week by announcing that he was launching a charity that would assist men that are facing false allegations. He has a large following, especially among the MMA community, who share some of his views on pop culture.

'Top G' took to his Twitter account, where he posted a video along with more information about the charity. He mentioned the countless men that have their reputations and lives ruined as a result of false accusations and hopes to address that and resolve it, writing:

"There are hundreds of high-profile cases of men suffering from false accusations...There are thousands of untold stories of normal men having their lives destroyed...I am launching a charity to protect men from this predatory evil."

