"That's just pure entertainment" - Fans revisit the pure insanity Liam Harrison pulled off in miraculous KO of Muangthai

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger and current number five-rated divisional contender Liam Harrison engineered a fantastic come-from-behind victory against Muangthai PK Saenchai during their match in April 2022 at ONE 156.

Highlights of this insane comeback from Harrison were reposted by ONE Championship on Instagram recently in preparation for his return to action after a lengthy injury layoff, and they captioned the video with:

"Don't count your chickens before they hatch 🙅 Will Liam Harrison overcome Katsuki Kitano in his comeback fight at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @liambadco"

Trending

As seen in the video, 'The Hitman' and 'Elbow Zombie' exchanged five knockdowns in the opening round alone. Harrison suffered the first two, but he had the last laugh by scoring three successive knockdowns against the Thai athlete to secure the TKO victory and record his second win under the promotion.

Due to this intense and exciting back-and-forth action, fans have tipped their hats to the British superstar for not giving up until he was able to turn the tables and eventually get the win. Users @mitheshki1, @aldrinfpano, @adam._.hanma, and luke_the_vikingr commented:

"Didn't even stop, that's just pure entertainment!"

"Gotta love the fighters spirit"

"This is insane 😭 🙏🏻"

"The king himself @liambadco showing the world not to get up and don't stop! Can't wait to watch him in action this weekend"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Liam Harrison looks to sweep his next two ONE Championship fights in the next four months

Liam Harrison is now ready to entertain his fans as he makes his highly anticipated return to action on June 7 at ONE 167, where he faces young Japanese contender Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest.

Following this bout against Kitano, the Bad Company representative will also face fellow Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver in a catchweight affair in what could be his last professional fight.

ONE 167 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America during U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will take place inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.