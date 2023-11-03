"That's what it's looking like from a layman's perspective" - UFC Hall of Famer questions the credibility of current generation of heavyweight boxers

Michael Bisping is still unimpressed by Tyson Fury's performance against Francis Ngannou and has now extended his disapproval to the rest of the heavyweight division.

The former UFC middleweight champion was joined by boxing analyst Adam Catterall on the Believe You Me podcast's recent episode alongside co-host Anthony Smith. In the episode, Bisping made a bold statement about the entire state of heavyweight in boxing.

Bisping asked Catterall:

"Are we saying that this generation of heavyweight boxers aren't all that? Because I tell you what, that's what it's looking like from a layman's perspective right here."

'The Count' continued to back his statement, saying:

"A man that's never done it, a superior athlete, just went in there on his first fight and beat [Tyson Fury]. I'm telling you, while [heavyweight boxers] are all tough guys, I know Dillian Whyte. I used to train with Dillian Whyte... I did alright when I sparred with him! So does this hurt the stock of not only Tyson Fury, but of all the heavyweights that are competing right now?"

Catterall, who responded positively to Francis Ngannou's performance on the night of the fight, seemed to agree with Bisping. He said:

"I don't think any boxing fan would argue with me when I say that this era compared to previous eras is not at the standard."

Catterall, the co-founder of the Fight Disciples podcast, has made multiple appearances in boxing media and is a well-respected analyst.

Catterall also agreed with Anthony Smith's previous statement, claiming that Ngannou is the most interesting active heavyweight boxer. However, he did state that while Ngannou's performance was impressive, he fears that more MMA fighters believe they can replicate his success in boxing.

Michael Bisping is currently scheduled to be a part of the upcoming UFC Fight Night broadcast in São Paulo, Brazil.

Watch the full episode of the Believe You Me podcast below: