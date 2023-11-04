MMA fans have been reacting after the fight purse for Devin Haney's upcoming boxing bout against Regis Prograis has been revealed.

Haney is currently the unified world champion in the lightweight division and is regarded as the world's best active lightweight. He achieved this feat after a dominant performance against George Kambosos Jr. last year, retaining his WBC lightweight title as well as winning the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring belts from his opponent.

Now, with two unified defenses under his belt, 'The Dream' is set to take on the challenge of moving up a division to face Regis Prograis for the WBC super lightweight title. Their clash is set for December 9 and will be fought in San Francisco.

Ahead of Devin Haney's highly anticipated clash, talkSPORT's boxing editor Michael Benson recently confirmed the purse the 24-year-old is set to earn. He tweeted:

"Devin Haney has revealed that he's set to earn a purse of $6million for his fight vs Regis Prograis on Dec 9th."

Expand Tweet

Fans have been reacting to the reported $6 million Haney is set to take home for his upcoming fight. One fan even noted that the sum is more than Conor McGregor has earned from any of his UFC bouts following the MMA promotion's recently leaked fighter payouts. They wrote:

"That’s more than McGregor ever got paid from the UFC"

Another fan added:

"There’s only one reason these mma guys want to cross over: Dana’s starving them."

Check out more reactions here:

More fan reactions

UFC isn't on board with potential Sean O'Malley vs. Devin Haney crossover bout

After defeating Aljamain Sterling to capture the bantamweight title at UFC 292, Sean O'Malley discussed his future at the post-fight press conference. It was there that the newly crowned champ outlined his desire to eventually compete against boxers.

'Sugar' initially wanted to face Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, however, he has recently traded several barbs with Devin Haney on social media.

Despite a new-found beef with the American boxer, O'Malley has confirmed that the UFC isn't interested in allowing him to pursue a bout against 'The Dream'. According to the 135lb champ, Haney isn't a big enough name yet. He stated:

"The thing about Devin Haney is like, I’m not trying to throw shade or anything, but I've legit never watched him box one fight, ever… I talked to the UFC about potential boxing fights someday, and they were like: 'no one knows Haney, there’s 0% chance that ever happens.'"

Catch O'Malley's comments here:

Expand Tweet