"That’s what we need more of" - Jake Paul showers praises on Anthony Joshua for handling his fight and others on his undercard with professionalism

Anthony Joshua was set to face Dillian Whyte on August 12th. The fight, however, was cancelled due to Whyte testing positive for banned substances.

After Whyte's positive taste made the headlines, speculation was rife. Fans weren't sure who Joshua would face, or if he would even actually end up fighting on the card.

Soon after, however, it was revealed that Anthony Joshua had accepted to face Robert Helenius, who will now be replacing Whyte.

Joshua stated that he accepted the short-notice bout as he 'didn't want to let down' his promoters, the fans, as well as the numerous fighters on the undercard. 'AJ' being by far the biggest name on the card, was a big part of the financial viability of such a card.

Without him, the card's ability to draw is up in the air and so, Joshua accepted to face Helenius. This prompted a response from none other than Jake Paul, who is enjoying his time in the limelight after defeating Nate Diaz on August 5th.

Jake Paul tweeted:

"Respect to Anthony Joshua for keeping his fight together and ensuring all of the fighters on the undercard are taken care of. That’s what we need more of. Fighters looking out for other fighters. I will be watching on DAZN."

Check out Jake Paul's tweet here:

Jake Paul has wanted to build a fighter union

Jake Paul has often spoken on the importance of fighters looking out for each other, and even attacked UFC boss Dana White in particular. Citing unfavorable pay conditions for fighters, Paul has advocated for a fighters union in the past.

In fact, he made a bet with Anderson Silva in the build-up to their fight. If Paul was to beat Silva, which he did, Silva would have to endorse and help him build a fighters union.

While nothing of the sort has become reality yet, Paul has spoken on the possibility. Speaking on the MMA hour, 'The Problem Child' said that him and his team were 'talking to lawyers to get everything set up and figure out the structure and ideate on what this union looks like, and how it will be operated.'