"That's pretty funny" - Fans erupt as Max Holloway hilariously reenacts UFC 300 Justin Gaethje KO in viral sparring clip

Max Holloway recently recreated the closing sequence of his knockout victory over Justin Gaethje. At UFC 300 in April 2024, 'Blessed' delivered a commanding performance but still chose to engage in a wild exchange with Gaethje in the final seconds, dramatically scoring a knockout just one second before the final horn.

Last week, Holloway traveled to South Korea to take part in an audition for his former opponent 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung’s MMA promotion, Z Fight Night (ZFN). The two teamed up to scout emerging talent during workouts for an upcoming ZFN event.

The veteran South Korean shared a clip on social media of the former UFC featherweight champion sparring with a budding fighter. With about 10 seconds remaining on the clock, the young fighter pointed to the ground, mimicking Holloway’s iconic gesture from UFC 300. The two then playfully reenacted the closing moments of the landmark event.

Check out Max Holloway's video below:

Fans responded to Holloway’s hilarious recreation of his viral UFC 300 moment with an array of reactions, with many praising the Hawaiian star for his playful spirit.

One fan wrote:

"That's pretty funny."

Another wrote:

"'Blessed' express continues."

Another commented:

"Max has no haters."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on @ChampRDS on X.

'Blessed' was last seen in action at UFC 308, where he endured the first knockout loss of his career at the hands of then-featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Holloway is set to move back up to lightweight to put his BMF title on the line against former rival Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318. The highly anticipated trilogy clash will take place on July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

When Justin Gaethje looked back on Max Holloway's daring move at UFC 300

Although Max Holloway had controlled the action against Justin Gaethje for most of their UFC 300 bout, he pointed to the canvas, challenging 'The Highlight' to a final exchange in the center of the octagon. Holloway then unleashed a final flurry in the closing moments to secure the knockout victory.

During his appearance on the LeBatard Show last year, Gaethje admitted that he couldn’t resist Holloway’s bold challenge and was compelled to step into the brutal exchange:

"Because it was two guys who are absolute competitors, and we have been doing this for so long. I just think there was no other option. Someone points to the ground like that, and there’s no way that I’m not going to accept that challenge."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below:

