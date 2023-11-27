"That’s priceless" - Veronica Hardy shares how UFC champion Leon Edwards went out of his way to help her prepare for upcoming fight

Leon Edwards and his team, team Renegade, spent a lot of time with Veronica Hardy (formerly known as Veronica Macedo). Hardy is set to face Jamey-Lyn Horth on December 2 at UFC Austin at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

In preparation for the bout, Hardy trained with the welterweight champion and his team. In an interview with The Allstar, she spoke on the importance of training with champions, as well as the efforts they, including Edwards, took to help prepare her for the fight against Horth.

She said:

"I mean, at team Renegade, you have incredible coaches and a special thank you to Leon Edwards and his brother Fabian. I mean, after training, they would spend an hour, after they had also done their training, just to help me out.

"That's priceless. I also had Joby Clayton, who used to be Anthony Joshua's boxing coach, and he's one of the coaches over at Renegade, that also spent so much time to help me out."

Hardy then went on to name a number of personalities who trained at Renegade that helped her out and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

Check out the interview here:

Colby Covington sends Leon Edwards a message ahead of their December 16th Clash

In a long-awaited bout, Colby Covington will challenge Leon Edwards for his welterweight strap at UFC 296 on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In true Covington fashion, 'Chaos' has sent a message to 'Rocky' in a video that has made rounds on social media. Covington said:

"Tick tock, Leon. Three weeks to go. Everybody knows you didn't want this fight. But just like the English didn't want to give us freedom here in America, we took it.

"On Dcember 16th, it's gonna be no different. I'm taking that belt back to America and you're going back to the U.K empty handed, junior. See you soon."

He posted the video to Instagram with the caption:

"Americas Champ Returns in 3 Weeks #ufc296 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸"

UFC 296 will be the final pay-per-view event of 2023, and both men will be looking to make a statement come the fight night and wrap up the year with a bang.