  • "That's really disconcerting" - Joe Rogan shares unsettling truth about how UFC life made him numb to violence

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 02, 2025 15:32 GMT
Joe Rogan reflects on his transformation after working in MMA world. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Joe Rogan recently shared that he no longer feels nervous or anxious when a fight breaks out. He attributed this change in mindset to his long-time association with watching fights.

Rogan has been involved with the UFC for many years and has witnessed some of the most brutal MMA fights in the world. In a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan and Mike Maxwell discussed several intriguing topics. Among them, the UFC commentator reflected on the changes he has experienced from being immersed in the fight game.

He said:

"One thing I do find that's really disconcerting. When fights break out, I don't get nervous... I get weird if, like, someone close to me is with me and I'm worried about their danger. But the fact that two people are fighting, I'm so used to it. It's weird."
Rogan added:

"Street fights are stupid. And if I see them, I just get the f**k away. But what's just weird [is] that I've seen so many people beat people up. I have seen like firsthand, there's probably a tiny percentage of people on earth that have seen more fist fights in person than me."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (28:59):

youtube-cover
When Joe Rogan shared thoughts on potentially competing in the UFC during his youth

In addition to being an MMA commentator, Joe Rogan has a background in combat sports, holding black belts in both Jiu-Jitsu and Taekwondo.

A few months ago, during a discussion with Tom Segura on his podcast, Rogan expressed his thoughts about the possibility of competing in the UFC if it had existed during his active competing days.

He said:

"It's a hard sport, man and but it's also because the glory is so high if you're successful. People are willing to do it... Dude, if the UFC was around when I was competing, I 100% would have done it, and then imagine how dumb I would be now at 57 years old, I'd be a mess."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:26:52):

youtube-cover
