“That’s Rodtang for you” - Chatri Sityodtong in utter amazement with how Rodtang could play football after Superlek barnburner

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is often described as indestructible. With that, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is sometimes left in disbelief whenever the Thai megastar does some superhuman things.

In a video that ONE Championship posted on Instagram, Sityodtong talked about how Rodtang needed just a good night's sleep to play football mere hours after fighting Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a Muay Thai classic.

Sityodtong was in utter amazement at how Rodtang could shake off the physical toll he went through against the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and play another full-on contact sport the next day:

"Rodtang, the next day, went to go play soccer. I don't know how you can fight Superlek and take as many kicks, and punches, and elbows, and then the next day go play soccer. Crazy stuff! But that's Rodtang for you, you know?" said Sityodtong.

The match Sityodtong was talking about was Rodtang's absolute barnburner against Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.

Rodtang was supposed to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek, but 'The Kicking Machine' missed weight, resulting in the match being fought at a catchweight and without a world title on the line.

Nevertheless, the Thai megastars put on an absolute show that blew the roof off the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Rodtang, however, suffered a crucial knockdown in the second round that allowed Superlek to take the unanimous decision win.

Rodtang faces Denis Puric in return from injury

Although Rodtang can shake off any strike during fights, he still isn't immune to the injury bug. 'The Iron Man' was set to face Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in Tokyo this past January but had to pull out of the fight after he suffered an injury to his left hand.

Rodtang has since recovered from the injury and is scheduled to face Denis Puric in a non-title kickboxing match at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena. The match will be Rodtang's third kickboxing fight in ONE Championship and he will hope to make it a perfect 3-0 in Bangkok.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.