"That’s Sean Strickland’s girl" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia asking "baddie" Nina-Marie Daniele about her relationship status

Ryan Garcia's recent interaction with Nina-Marie Daniele on social media has left fans buzzing.

The UFC interviewer, known for candid interviews with MMA personalities, has been the subject of attention after Garcia commented on one of her posts. In his comment, Garcia appeared to express admiration for Daniele:

"Nina I don’t know if you have man but you a baddie my bad if you did 😭😭"

This remark sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, with some expressing concern over Garcia's focus on boxing, particularly ahead of his upcoming bout against Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight world title on April 20:

"Dawg you gotta stay focused 😂😭"

"Ryan is focusing less on boxing and more on distractions. Your fans are watching buddy. Don't let us down"

"Bro I’ve got love for you but this fight against Haney seems to be about 46th on your list of importance…I honestly hope you postpone it until you get your mind right"

Another wrote about Daniele's friendship with former middleweight champ Sean Strickland:

"That’s Sean Strickland’s girl"

Sean Strickland discusses Ryan Garcia's situation amid concerning social media activities from the boxer

Sean Strickland acknowledged his regret over remarks towards boxer Ryan Garcia. Strickland, known for his outspoken persona, previously directed insults at Garcia. However, his stance softened after Garcia exhibited concerning behavior on social media.

Strickland expressed concern for Garcia's well-being, suggesting he might be experiencing a mental health episode or under the influence of substances:

"Well, I kinda feel bad making fun of Ryan.. I thought he was just being a woman... But this man is genuinely having a psychotic episode... CTE... Drugs who knows. After he's through this, he should really rethink who his friends are... parasites..."

In another post, 'Tarzan' said:

"There's nobody around him bringing him back down to Earth... You really have to take care of your mind, and surround yourself with people who can bring you back down."

