"That's my striker" - Fans gush over Lucas Gabriel's heartwarming proposal to now-fiancée Fernanda at ONE Fight Night 31

ONE Fight Night 31 was a thrilling night of fights from start to finish last Friday, May 2, and it also featured a heartwarming moment courtesy of emerging MMA star Lucas Gabriel.

The Phuket Fight Club affiliate captured the biggest win of his ONE Championship tenure with a stellar unanimous decision win over Chinese veteran Zhang Lipeng, improving his ONE record to a pristine 4-0.

Following his in-ring post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, Gabriel melted the hearts of fans inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, when he proposed to his girlfriend Fernanda Sedlmaier, who immediately said yes.

Watch the moment below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

The comments section was filled with fans sending their best wishes to the now-engaged couple, writing:

"OINNNNNN CONGRATS 😍😍😍 @feemaier. You deserve all he happiness in the world. I love youuu ❤️"

"🔥🔥monster congratulations Lucas 🔥🔥 cheers to the newlyweds ❤️"

"That's my striker!!! Beautiful family ❤️❤️"

"Bloody romantic 🥰😄"

"😍 only Brazilians do this #somosultimosromanticos #doplaneta"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 31 on demand.

Lucas Gabriel expected a hard-fought battle with Zhang Lipeng

ONE's lightweight MMA division is brimming with talent, and Lucas Gabriel understood that he had to stand out from his peers by dominating Zhang Lipeng. However, even he had to acknowledge how tough an opponent 'The Warrior' truly is.

During the post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, he said:

"I came here very well prepared, so [I was] ready for it. It was a war and it was hard. At the end of the first round, he hit me with an elbow. It was hard, but it was good. I came really prepared, and that's it."

