"That's a true African gene man" - Fans react to Francis Ngannou appreciating Jon Jones's respectful greeting to French-Cameroonian's mother

Francis Ngannou was touted to fight Jon Jones for a very long time, before the former ended up leaving the UFC to pursue boxing, among other things. For his part, Jones, who was on a hiatus at the time, made his comeback at UFC 285, and defeated Cyril Gane to become the UFC heavyweight champion.

Ever since Ngannou left the UFC, hopes for a Jones vs. Ngannou matchup are all but gone. Fans, however, have consistently compared the two, and the two have continued to take jabs at each other.

Recently, however, both men showed that while they are fighters and rivals, they still have an immense amount of respect for each other and their accomplishments.

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones were both at a PFL event, and ended up meeting each other. In a video that Ngannou shared on X (formerly Twitter), Jones can be seen greeting 'The Predator's' mother in traditional fashion. Ngannou shared the clip, and wrote:

"Fighting aside it was very respectable of you to greet my mom like this @JonnyBones. Much respect"

Fans took the opportunity to react to Ngannou's post, and flooded the comments section with their opinions. One user wrote:

"That's a true African gene man"

Others commended both men for their actions with comments like:

"You get what you deserve. You are a good man"

"Love to see this gentleman"

"Love to see it"

Other users expressed their hope of seeing a fight between the two in the future, with comments like:

"If this fight ever happens, the build up is gonna be phenomenal because it’s based on mutual respect and legacy."

"We want jones vs Francis"

Francis Ngannou shares clip of interaction with Jones Jones at PFL vs. Bellator card

'The Predator' took to X to share another clip. This time around, it was a video of himself alongside Jon Jones, and the two can be seen being very cordial with each other.

He posted the video to his X account, alongside the caption which read:

"Johnny boy .."

Ngannou was in attendance for the PFL vs. Bellator card, which was headlined by a heavyweight clash between the PFL's Renan Fereira, and Bellator's Ryan Bader. Fereira emerged victorious, and is expected to be the man to stand across from Ngannou in his PFL MMA debut.