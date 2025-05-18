"That watch is my favorite" - When Joe Rogan gifted his luxury Omega timepiece to Lex Fridman on his $200 million podcast 

UFC commentator Joe Rogan gifted his favorite luxury Omega timepiece to fellow podcast owner Lex Fridman during a previous episode of The Joe Rogan Experience [JRE].

Ad

Fridman is a renowned computer scientist and researcher in fields like robotics and artificial intelligence. He is the owner of the Lex Fridman Podcast, where he has hosted several celebrities like Elon Musk, David Goggins, and Ray Dalio.

Rogan was unimpressed by the watch worn by Fridman and gifted him his Omega moon phase timepiece that mirrors the different phases of the moon in the night sky. He then went on to share several reasons that made the luxury timepiece his favorite.

Ad

Trending

"Take this, that's yours now. That's an Omega and it has a moon phase, it's my favorite watch. [Do] you see that moon in the bottom of it? That is the actual moon phase. It's a real high-resolution photograph of the moon, and as the moon rises, it will rise. It is set in the position where the moon is currently. Take that piece of sh*t stupid f*ck*ng frisbee you've got on your wrist."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rogan added:

"Do you see the little moon? You see it at the bottom? Wait till it comes [to] full moon, you get a real sense of what it looks like, it's beautiful. It's a beautiful high-resolution image. And one of the reasons why I like Omegas is, first of all, the astronauts that went to the moon allegedly, wore Omegas, but also it doesn't have the same sort of cachet value as Rolexes."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Ad

Joe Rogan shares hilarious experience with Rolex timepiece

Joe Rogan hosted SpaceX owner Elon Musk on a previous episode of JRE, during which he shared that he once visited the Rolex store to complain about his timepiece running five minutes fast after every few months of usage. To his surprise, he was informed that it was a normal occurrence in the timepiece.

"I have a Rolex that my friend Lorenzo gave me, and I brought it to the watch store, and I said—This thing is always fast. It's always five minutes fast after a couple of months, and they're like—yeah, it's what it does."

Ad

Check out Rogan's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.