"That was the worst robbery I've seen in MMA" - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson shares his thoughts on AJ McKee losing his title to Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire at Bellator 277

Quinton Jackson reacted to the judging of the featherweight title fight between AJ McKee and Patricio Freire at Bellator 277.

'Pitbull' earned a unanimous decision to win back his title in the main event of the fight card. However, 'Rampage' believes the verdict was one of the worst robberies in MMA history. While talking to 'The Schmo', the former UFC light heavyweight champion said:

"In my personal opinion, I think that was the worst robbery I've seen in MMA. I lost my belt due to a robbery. I think this one was way worse than ever. It was a unanimous decision. I'm taking nothing away from 'Pitbull'. He fought a great fight, he fought a smart fight. But you know, AJ is a champ, you have to beat the champ to be the champ. I just don't feel like 'Pitbull' did enough to beat the champ... He knew he didn't win that fight."

Watch Quinton Jackson talk to 'The Schmo' below:

Many believe a challenger needs to beat the champion convincingly to earn a decision win. 'Rampage' praised Freire's performance. However, he stated that the Brazilian arguably won only two rounds:

"I think arguably you can give 'Pitbull' two rounds."

The scorecards at the end of the fight read 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47 in the Brazilian's favor. He is now a three-time Bellator featherweight champion and avenged his loss to McKee last year.

Watch the highlights of McKee vs. Pitbull 2:

AJ McKee is looking to move up to the lightweight division

'Mercenary' suffered the first loss of his professional career at Bellator 277. He now holds a professional record of 18-1. The 27-year-old is looking for a trilogy fight against Freire next. However, AJ McKee wants the clash to be in the lightweight division.

During the post-fight presser, he also revealed that his days in Bellator MMA's 145lbs division might be over:

“Like I’ve been telling you, I’m done with 45s. Unless we getting some superfights going. I’ve been at 45s for years, years and years and years cutting a lot of weight. I don’t think people like to see what goes into it. It’s a lot of work, not just for myself, for my team, for my family. Yeah, it’s rough seeing me getting down to 45s.”

It will be interesting to see which weight class AJ McKee competes at in his next fight. Despite his loss, 'Mercenary' remains one of the best fighters in Bellator MMA.

Edited by Aziel Karthak