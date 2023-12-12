“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” Season 2 premieres on Netflix in Asia on December 28

The critically-acclaimed reality show series “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” officially launched the trailer for its second season this Monday, and is set to broadcast on Netflix across Asia on December 28.

The show will star ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, with 10 candidates from around the world set to compete in the high-stakes show.

Similar to the first season, the candidates will take part in cutthroat challenges that involve both business and physical challenges, which were filmed across Singapore and Qatar.

The 10 contestants will contend for the grand prize of a one-year, quarter-million dollar job offer to work under Sityodtong at ONE Championship’s headquarters in Singapore.

According to a press release from ONE Championship, Singapore’s Refinery Media directed the second season of “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” and had Media City Qatar as co-producers.

The show has also been produced in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board and received support from Indosat, Ooredoo, Tumi, and Katara Hospitality.

Chatri Sityodtong ‘can’t wait’ for the season 2 of "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition"

One figure who can’t contain his excitement for the show’s broadcast is ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

He will reprise the same responsibility he had in the first season of 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'.

In the same press release, Sityodtong said the show will give fans another way to engage with ONE Championship and its brand.

Sityodtong said:

“The first season of ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ was a huge success, ranking in the Top 10 on Netflix in multiple countries and trending on Netflix all around the world. Our new crop of candidates will face the toughest ‘Apprentice’ season ever. I can’t wait to showcase this season to our fans and provide them with another way to engage with our brand.”

Karen Seah, Founder of Refinery Media, said in the same press release:

“Building on the success of Season 1, this upcoming installment of “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” will showcase captivating new locations, innovative challenges, and a diverse set of candidates. Our commitment to delivering engaging content remains steadfast, and we’re confident that both returning and new viewers will enjoy the dynamic twists and turns in this latest chapter. Get ready for a compelling journey that introduces a new level of excitement and discovery.”