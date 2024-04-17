"The bad guy is coming" - UFC icon explains why Michael Chandler could turn "heel" ahead of Conor McGregor clash

After a lengthy wait, the Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor has finally received a green signal from UFC. 'The Notorious' will face the former Bellator champion in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29 during International Fight Week.

While fans eagerly await this explosive matchup, former UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes Chandler might be harboring some serious animosity towards McGregor, potentially turning him into a "heel" in the lead-up to the fight.

Speaking on the recent episode of the Good Guy Bad Guy podcast, Sonnen discussed 'Iron's' situation and the long wait for the McGregor fight.

"I'm talking about heel, make no mistake. Michael Chandler is furious with Conor McGregor. He has not forgiven anything. He hasn't forgiven having hands put on him two separate times during the Ultimate Fighter. He hasn't forgotten that he has waited almost two years... And Conor's telling him that I'm going to go 185, or I'm even going to go box Manny Pacquiao."

"Chandler has been so reserved being nice, and many people will do that in a negotiation. They want to be nice until they get their way. He got his way and the bad guy is coming. Trust me, this guy is upset. He doesn't care who knows now."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Michael Chandler discusses his now-confirmed fight with Conor McGregor

In a recent Instagram video, Michael Chandler addressed the journey leading to the Conor McGregor fight confirmation. He revealed he had "a lot more reassurances behind the scenes" during his time coaching opposite McGregor on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ that the fight would eventually come to fruition.

In the video ‘Iron’ said:

"I never really doubted it as much as you guys did. I had a lot more reassurances behind-the-scenes than you guys know about. I just knew it was gonna take time. And I preach exactly what I had to go through and I had my moments that I didn't do so well with it, but the hard work eventually pays off, you just have to still be standing there when it does."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

This welterweight clash promises fireworks on multiple levels. Both fighters are known for their aggressive fighting styles and knockout power, guaranteeing an exciting encounter for fight fans. Additionally, the contrasting personalities of McGregor, the flamboyant showman, and Chandler will add another layer of intrigue to the highly anticipated matchup.

