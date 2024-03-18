"The battle of the drug cheats!" - Fans speculate Dillian Whyte's next fight as boxer bags TKO victory in comeback after 16 months 

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Dillian Whyte's third-round TKO victory over Christian Hammer. The event took place on March 17 at the TF Royal Hotel in Castlebar, Ireland.

The former WBC interim heavyweight title holder squared off against Hammer for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday night. Whyte landed several body shots in the first round and maintained control of the fight for the next three minutes.

In the third round, the Brixton fighter got a little crazy, which saw Whyte do considerable damage to his opponent. Hammer's corner halted the fight, giving Whyte the victory.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions and speculate about Whyte's next opponent.

One fan wrote:

''Jarrell Miller. The battle of the drug cheats!''

Another fan wrote:

''Love to see him fight @MartinBakole01 next. Genuine dislike between them and the build up would be hilarious.''

A fan hypothesized on Whyte's next opponent, writing:

''Give me Andy Ruiz. That would be a fun fight to watch. Perhaps Joyce. If I'm him, I'm angling for Charr. That WBA regular is his best ticket back to relevance.''

Check out some more reactions below:

Whyte returned to action after it was determined through investigations that tainted supplements were the source of his positive drug test, forcing him to pull out of his fight with Anthony Joshua originally scheduled for August 2023.

The 35-year-old boxer has previously competed against Tyson Fury, Alexander Povetkin, and Robert Helenius. In his last fight, he won by a majority decision over Jermaine Franklin in 2022. Previously, Whyte lost to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury via sixth-round TKO.

On the other hand, Hammer is a former three-time WBO European heavyweight champion. He holds a 27-11 professional boxing record and was coming off a defeat against Joe Joyce in 2022.

Dillian Whyte's thoughts on his win over Christian Hammer

On St. Patrick's Day, Dillian Whyte made a spectacular comeback to boxing at the TF Royal Hotel in Castlebar, Ireland, stopping Christian Hammer in the third round. However, 'The Body Snatcher' is not pleased with his opponent due to how the fight ended.

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Whyte discussed his thoughts on the fight against Hammer. He criticized Hammer by saying:

''Christian Hammer is a coward. No one should ever pay him to step in the ring again, he's a coward. He came out swinging, balls to the wall and then he just melted like if he's a sausage.''

Check out Dillian Whyte's comments below (0:19):

The victory improved Whyte's professional boxing record to 30-3. With a few more wins over top opponents, he may be able to avenge his losses against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.