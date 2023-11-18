"The best matchup" - Ali Abdelaziz proposes Justin Gaethje vs. former champ for BMF title, fans react

Ali Abdelaziz has seemingly identified a worthy opponent for BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje to defend his one-of-a-kind title.

Gaethje defeated Dustin Poirier via a stunning head-kick knockout in their UFC 291 rematch in July, securing the promotion's second-ever BMF championship.

'The Highlight' is actively seeking an opponent and has expressed considerable interest in challenging UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. However, the potential bout is shrouded in uncertainty, with Charles Oliveira in the mix as well.

Justin Gaethje's manager Ali Abdelaziz has proposed a BMF championship showdown between his client and former featherweight champion Max Holloway for UFC 298 in February 2024.

Abdelaziz posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Who wants to see @Justin_Gaethje Vs Max Holloway February 17 for the BMF title ?"

The prospect of a potential matchup between Justin Gaethje and 'Blessed' has stirred an array of reactions among fans.

One fan wrote:

"I really like Max, but he is not BMF type of dude. Too nice and no KO out power"

Another wrote:

"No thanks. Max belongs at FW"

"Gaethje title shot or we riot

"The best matchup you can make for the BMF title."

"Do you want Holloway to die? 😂🤣🤣"

"This is oddly specific of a date? I wonder if this is actually in early talks for this date."

Max Holloway delivered an impressive third-round knockout victory over the retiring Chan Sung Jung in August at UFC Singapore, building on his earlier unanimous decision win against Arnold Allen in April. The 31-year-old Hawaiian has also expressed interest in facing Gaethje for the BMF title.

Dustin Poirier expresses interest in epic Justin Gaethje trilogy at UFC 300

Having each secured a knockout victory, with Dustin Poirier winning in 2018 and Justin Gaethje emerging triumphant this past July, their series is currently tied at 1-1. 'The Diamond' is keen on settling the score with a rubber match.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier expressed an interest in facing 'The Highlight' in the trilogy bout, specifically targeting the promotion's historic card next year:

"I would take that [Gaethje fight], for sure For sure, I would take that fight. UFC 300 would be a great card to do it on, but we will see. If I was in Justin’s shoes, if he’s guaranteed a title shot, you might not want to risk it. But, hey, this is fighting. People get antsy. We’ll see what happens, but I’m definitely open to that."

Check out his comments below (from 8:18):