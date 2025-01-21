“The best performance of my life” - Fabrício Andrade promises renewed vigor in return to action after a year off

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil is more than excited to make his grand return to the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend.

After a year of healing and recovery, 'Wonder Boy' is finally ready to step back inside the ONE Championship Circle to pick up right where he left off in his incredible career.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Andrade believes he is even better than ever before, and promises fans renewed vigor in his return.

'Wonder Boy' said:

"I'm training a lot, I'm as motivated as I was when I made my ONE debut. I'm very happy and I believe I'm on my way to having the best performance of my life."

Needless to say, Andrade is one of the best fighters in the world today, and when he's on point, it's really hard to deny him of victory.

Andrade returns this Friday night, however, to take on a familiar foe in his next world title defense.

Fabricio Andrade takes on former opponent Kwon Won Il in world title rematch at ONE 170

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil is set to make the next defense of his ONE bantamweight MMA world title against no.3-ranked contender and former foe 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il of South Korea.

The two lock horns at ONE 170, which will broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, January 24.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com to catch a live stream of the event or go to ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from specific locations.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

