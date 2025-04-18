The best storylines for the 3 biggest fights at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video

ONE Championship's fifth Amazon event of 2025 is drawing near, and there are plenty of incredible storylines that make this another can't-miss spectacle. With seven scheduled bouts across MMA, Muay Thai and submission grappling, ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II promises to once again bring fireworks inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on May 2.

Ad

Here are three reasons why you shouldn't miss ONE Fight Night 31. The full event will air live in U.S. Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

Ad

Trending

1. Revenge or repeat in the main event

The legendary Nong-O Hama's flyweight Muay Thai debut was spoiled by his compatriot Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28 last February.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The former bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin looked sensational at 135 pounds, boasting a leaner and meaner physique, as well as incredible condition. While the 38-year-old veteran looked incredible, Kongthoranee's weapons were simply a tad sharper.

Ad

The 28-year-old tactician figured in an incredible back-and-forth contest with Nong-O, displaying the highest levels of 'The Art of Eight Limbs.' While both warriors had their moments, it was Kongthoranee's volume and precision that earned him the razor-thin split-decision victory.

Obviously, that left a bad taste in Nong-O's mouth, who believed he did enough to get his hand raised. There's a lot at stake in this rematch, and the victor could very well move closer to the vacant flyweight Muay Thai throne.

Ad

2. The chapter of a rivalry will close in the co-main event

The penultimate showdown of ONE Fight Night 31 will pit two grappling savants who are quite familiar with one another.

Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon have each dominated the BJJ circuit and have met a couple of times outside the home of martial arts. It's currently a deadlock between these two, going 1-1 in their head-to-head. This rivalry, of course, will reach an epic conclusion in the trilogy, especially with 26 pounds of gold hanging in the balance.

Ad

Ad

Ruotolo will look to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against arguably his stiffest challenge yet. The 22-year-old has made it look easy in ONE so far with his perfect 7-0 slate. However, Leon has also been on a rampage as of late and will stop at nothing to dethrone his nemesis.

3. The next welterweight MMA world title challenger will emerge

Double champion Christian Lee wants to defend his welterweight MMA world title next, and it looks like the victor of this match will be his dance partner. While nothing is confirmed yet, this showdown between Zebaztian Kadestam and Isi Fitikefu feels like a proper world title eliminator in the 185-pound division.

Ad

Ad

'The Bandit' is no stranger to big-time fights in the home of martial arts since he's a former welterweight MMA world champion. The Swedish knockout artist doesn't like the judges getting involved, and he'll look for another highlight reel finish at ONE Fight Night 31.

The streaking Fitikefu, however, has other plans. 'Doxz' is a well-rounded threat who boasts a versatile striking and ground game. It will be a massive feather in the Australian-Tongan warrior's cap if he can take out a credentialed fighter like Kadestam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.