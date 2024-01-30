“The best and most technically sound player” - Fans ready to see Superbon climb back to world title picture

Superbon Singha Mawynn is among the most recognizable names that ONE Championship has on its roster of elite-level athletes and is always looking for an opportunity to fight the very best.

That opportunity presented itself last December when he challenged Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Friday Fights 46 - just a few months after their original matchup was scratched due to injury and health problems between the two.

Superbon would fail in his attempt to end Tawanchai’s reign atop the division, and though it ended in disappointment for the former and inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, he earned his flowers from the legendary Buakaw Banchamek.

Already more than a month since that matchup, Superbon is already hard at work to prove that he can bounce back via Instagram.

Fans shared their assessment of the rejuvenated Superbon in the comments section:

“Superbon is ready, rematch with Chingiz [Allazov]!”

“Can’t wait to see”

“Can’t wait to see him in the ring”

“The best and most technically sound player in the organization”

“Winner of Luke Lessei vs. Eddie Abasolo?”

Why Superbon lost to Tawanchai, according to Buakaw

Superbon tried his hardest to stay in step with the much younger Tawanchai, but the PK Saenchai gym product was just too crafty and determined to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

But in the eyes of the aforementioned Buakaw, the bout being fought under Muay Thai rules greatly affected Superbon’s chances of winning.

Had it been for Superbon’s expertise in kickboxing, Tawanchai would not have been able to use his elbows and superb clinch game to upset Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46.