  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “The best thing” - Takeru says ONE 172 in Saitama Super Arena was a special night for martial arts in Japan

“The best thing” - Takeru says ONE 172 in Saitama Super Arena was a special night for martial arts in Japan

By Craig Pekios
Modified Mar 27, 2025 03:25 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Though things didn't go Takeru's way at ONE 172, 'The Natural Born Crusher' still believes the event was nothing short of special.

Ad

Headlining one of the biggest fight cards in ONE Championship history, Takeru returned to the ring for a showdown with Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the evening's main event.

Unfortunately, it all came crashing down for Takeru about 80 seconds into the scrap with 'The Iron Man' uncorked a hellish left hand that sent the former three-division K-1 champion crashing to the canvas.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking at the ONE 172 post-fight press conference, Takeru still recognized that Sunday's card inside the Saitama Super Arena was a history-making night that absolutely delivered for fight fans in Japan.

"That’s the best thing I can say," Takeru said. "I really really appreciate that [ONE 172] was held in Japan, and all the Japanese fans who were able to see all the fighters from around the world that we usually cannot get to see."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Takeru desperately tried to get up after being knocked down by Rodtang

As spectacular as Rodtang's first-round knockout of Takeru was to witness, it was a heartbreaking moment for 'The Natural Born Crusher' and his fans.

Looking back on the brutal left hook that ended things, Takeru recalled desperately trying to get back to his feet, but his body simply wouldn't cooperate.

Ad
"I was waiting to recover, but then, at that time, I tried to push myself hard to stand up. But then I can’t say what was going to happen. It was really hard to explain. I can just say that I was weak."

What's next for Takeru remains to be seen, but the beloved kickboxing star still has plenty of options and a laundry list of fighters eager to test themselves against one of the P4P best in eight-ounce gloves.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी