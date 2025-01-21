“The best is yet to come” - Freddie Haggerty ready to unleash his full potential against Jordan Estupinan at ONE 170

Up-and-coming Muay Thai fighter Freddie Haggerty has vowed to add to the impressive debut year he had in ONE Championship in 2024 when he plunges back into action this week in Thailand.

The 20-year-old English striker is featured in a flyweight Muay Thai clash with ONE-debuting Jordan Estupinan at ONE 170 on Jan. 24. It is part of the marquee offering happening at the Impact Arena in Bangkok and serving as the first numbered event of the promotion this year.

Haggerty, younger brother of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, touted what is in store for him come fight night and for the rest of the year in an Instagram post. Part of what he said read:

"2024 was just a warm up, 2025 the best is yet to come, 4 - 0 !!"

Freddie Haggerty debuted in ONE Championship in January last year and has won all of his matches by knockout. He opened his campaign with a 14-second KO of Thai Dankalong Sor Dechapan at ONE Friday Fights 49.

The same potency is what he is looking to showcase at ONE 170 when he battles ONE-debuting Estupinan of Colombia.

ONE 170 is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Freddie Haggerty guns for another knockout at ONE 170

A winner by knockout in each of his first three matches in ONE Championship, Freddie Haggerty is out to notch another KO victory against Jordan Estupinan at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 in Thailand.

He made his intentions known in an interview with the Goated Combat podcast, underscoring that if the opportunity presents itself, he will be going for another highlight-reel finish.

Haggerty said:

"A hundred percent. I'm going to get another KO."

Haggerty has been dominant in his ONE Championship run and many have likened his trajectory to that of older brother and multi-division ONE world champion Jonathan.

