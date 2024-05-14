"The brain capacity of a loaf of bread" - Darren Till explains why Mike Perry's string of recent BKFC wins has failed to make an impression on him

Darren Till is not as intrigued with Mike Perry's BKFC success as most people are. In response to being called out by the promotional 'King of Violence' at BKFC Knucklemania IV, Till claimed he is "not impressed" with anything Perry has done since leaving the UFC.

Till appeared on the May 13 edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to give fans an update on his career, noting that he has little interest in signing with the BKFC. The former UFC title challenger claimed he is "too big and strong" for Perry and believes the BKFC is for fighters "coming to the end" of their careers.

Till said (via MMA Fighting):

"[Mike Perry] is a big dumbo... Who's he been fighting? Eddie Alvarez, Thiago Alves... you got the brain capacity of a loaf of bread. I'll give Perry's due [for beating Michael 'Venom' Page], MVP's a brilliant fighter. But Luke [Rockhold], I don't know what he is, a model or a fighter at this point. He looks good but he doesn't really fight good anymore."

Expand Tweet

'The Gorilla' continued to say that he would be open to fighting Perry but does not have any interest in signing with the BKFC.

Till said:

"I would love to fight Perry. I don't really want to fight him in bare-knuckle because I feel like [BKFC] is the type of organization you go to when — I don't want to disrespect them, but when you're coming to the end... I'm not gonna say I'm scared to fight in bare-knuckle against Perry, 'cause I'm definitely not. It's just I don't feel bare-knuckle is the right move for me right now."

Watch Darren Till's full interview on The MMA Hour below (2:41:41):

Darren Till claims to have "big" fight news coming soon

Since leaving the UFC in early 2023, Darren Till has been teasing a move towards professional boxing but is yet to appear in a fight. Till last competed at UFC 282, losing by submission to Dricus du Plessis, but let fans know he has "fight news" on the horizon with a May 11 Instagram post.

Till's caption read:

"Good little week in the gym. Fight news next week. It's a big'n."

Till's post was met with a swarm of rumors and predictions on the unnamed opponent, as several other reports surfaced backing the claim and building up excitement for the announcement.

In an earlier interview, BKFC president Dave Feldman mentioned that Till told him he wanted professional boxing experience before entertaining the idea of signing with his promotion.