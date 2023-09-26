The Charlo brothers story: How Jermall and Jermell Charlo are twins sitting atop the same weight division in professional boxing

Boxers Jermell Charlo and Jermall Charlo are the most successful siblings in the world right now. The sport has seen several siblings leave their mark, including the famous Klitchko brothers Vitali and Vladimir and the Fury brothers Tyson and Tommy. However, the Charlo siblings have conquered the highest peaks of competitive achievements and stand out among the active boxers of the current era.

The elder sibling Jermall Charlo has been a dominant force in the light middleweight and the middleweight division. He won the IBF light middleweight title by knocking out Cornelius Bundrage in September of 2015 and went on to defend it three times over the next couple of years.

As Jermall was extending his dominance in the division, Jermell Charlo was also following in his brother's footsteps and captured the vacant WBC light middleweight belt with a TKO win over John Jackson in May of 2016.

The Charlo twins' rise to champion status in the same division set them on a collision course as Jermall intended to unify the titles. However, a multitude of causes resulted in Jarmall's move up to middleweight. At the time, no titlists were available for him to complete the quest and the WBC title was held by his brother, whom he did not want to fight. He had also admitted to having difficulty in making weight for the light middleweight division.

The jump in weight class proved to be successful as Jermall Charlo became the WBC middleweight champion and rules the division to this day. His most recent title defence came in June 2021 when he defeated Juan Macias Montiel via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Jermell Charlo occupied the space created by his brother and became a unified WBA, WBC, IBF, and the Ring Magazine light middleweight champion. He secured another missing piece of the puzzle by taking the WBO light middleweight title from Brian Castano in the May 2022 outing.

Together, the Charlo twins have now registered a total of 12 title fight wins in the light middleweight division, keeping top contenders of the division from laying their hands on the belt for nearly eight years.

Jermall Charlo was briefly linked for a fight against super middleweight title holder Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. However, he moved aside to make space for his brother once again. Jermell Charlo will make a two-division jump to challenge Canelo in the September 30 clash.

Jermall and Jermell Charlo name the price for fighting against each other

Jermall and Jermell Charlo have vowed to not compete against each other professionally. However, there is a certain amount that can make them reconsider the decision.

While speaking to Showtime Sports in an interview, Jermell Charlo said:

"The day somebody could put up like $500 million, I'd fight my brother. I'll get in with my brother in some type of way!"

Watch the interaction below:

It remains to be seen if someone would be willing to shell out the amount Charlo brothers are expecting to get for breaking their vow. For now, Jermell is focused on pulling off an upset win over Canelo.