"The clone is getting better at boxing" - Fans get hopeful as Ryan Garcia looks "sharp" in impressive pad work video posted to silence critics

Ryan Garcia's upcoming fight against Devin Haney has been overshadowed by a series of concerning social media posts in recent months.

The 25-year-old boxer's online activity has been a source of worry for fans, with posts ranging from confusing personal announcements to serious accusations and bizarre claims.

One particularly alarming incident involved a since-deleted post referencing the 'Death of Ryan Garcia' though he later attempted to assure his fans he was alright.

Despite assurances from his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, that Garcia is focused on training, His continued erratic social media activity has fueled anxieties.

In a recent attempt to seemingly quell concerns, Garcia posted a video showcasing "sharp" pad work, perhaps to silence critics.

Fans reacted to the video, praising the boxer's skills with comments like:

"That's good pad work defense and offense"

"Ryan KO's Haney in the 6th round."

"The clone is getting better at boxing"

"Old Ryan coming back! 🔥"

Fans react to Garcia's recent post

Despite the controversy, Garcia is slated to face Haney, the undefeated WBC super lightweight champion, in a highly anticipated bout on April 20.

Ryan Garcia refuses mental evaluation, threatens lawsuit

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has requested a mental evaluation from Ryan Garcia. This request stems from Garcia's concerning social media behavior, which has caused significant worry among fans.

However, Garcia has vehemently rejected the NSAC's request, taking to his Instagram Live to declare his intention to sue the commission:

They're trying to mess with my constitutional rights. I'm going to sue you for defamation of character. They won't test Mike Tyson if he fought in New York, but they will test me."

Meanwhile, former UFC fighter Jake Shields offered a different perspective. Shields believes Garcia's behavior might be linked to marijuana use, citing similar experiences with friends.

"I'm not defending NSAC, but Ryan Garcia is almost certainly getting maniac due to smoking weed. This is something I thought wasn't real until I saw it happen to two friends. When they stopped smoking, the main went away, and when they started again, it returned."

