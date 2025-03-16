"The crowd goes MILD!!!!" - Caleb Plant claps back at Edgar Berlanga for trying to diss him after the latter's TKO win

Edgar Berlanga Jr. secured a spectacular knockout victory in his latest appearance inside the squared circle. He then proceeded to call out fellow pugilist Caleb Plant, who fired back at him.

Berlanga Jr. competed in the co-headlining match of a fight card headlined by Austin Williams and Patrice Volny on March 15, 2025. He faced Puerto Rico's Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz and dominantly defeated him via first-round KO.

It was a matchup that many fans believed to be a dangerous mismatch in terms of boxing skills, citing that Berlanga Jr. should've been booked against a fellow top-tier fighter. Regardless, 'The Chosen One' tried to make the most out of the opportunity and proceeded to jibe at fellow super middleweight contender Plant.

During the post-fight in-ring interview segments, Berlanga Jr.'s promoter Eddie Hearn proposed a potential fight between him and Plant next. The Matchroom Boxing head honcho stated:

"The Caleb Plant fight. I think that's a brilliant fight. You know, two guys that are really going to spice it up at the press conference. Two great fighters, two great 168-pounders."

Berlanga Jr. chimed in and repeatedly vocalized the following phrase, seemingly attempting to start a chant against Plant:

"F**k Plant!"

Plant -- who's coming off a TKO win over Trevor McCumby in September 2024, hit back at Berlanga Jr. on X, indicating that Berlanga Jr.'s call-out of him fell flat with the fans, 'Sweethands' tweeted:

"And the crowd goes MILD!!!! Nobody even pitched in on the chant @EdgarBerlangaJr -1000 aura on that one...."

Check out Eddie Hearn's and Edgar Berlanga Jr.'s comments, and Caleb Plant's clapback at Berlanga Jr., in Plant's X post below:

Edgar Berlanga Jr.'s KO win was preceded by a turbulent fight week

Edgar Berlanga Jr. was booked to Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz in a super middleweight bout at the event, but he ended up missing weight by 1.6 pounds and faced criticism for the same. The fight-week incident led some to question whether Berlanga Jr. was in fighting shape and was taking the fight seriously.

Though he capped off his apparently tumultuous fight week with a thunderous KO win, his current situation with Matchroom Boxing and his future seem to have emerged as bigger talking points. As reported by Forbes, the consensus was that Berlanga Jr. was disappointed with his co-headlining spot on the Williams vs. Volny card.

Edgar Berlanga Jr. indicated that he was coming off a points defeat in a high-profile fight against boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez, whom he went the distance with in September 2024. Secondly, 'The Chosen One' was expected to headline a card in Puerto Rico on March 8, 2025. Nevertheless, he was rescheduled to fight on the Williams vs. Volny card's co-headliner in Orlando, Florida, on March 15.

As such, Berlanga Jr. was irked because he couldn't compete in front of "his people" in Puerto Rico and with his position on the March 15 card. Matchroom Boxing's Hearn argued that Berlanga Jr. bagged $12 million for his three fights with the promotion, including the Alvarez matchup.

Well, Berlanga Jr. is currently a free agent; his potential re-signing with Matchroom Boxing isn't confirmed as of yet.

