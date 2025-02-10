"The Dagestani stopper" - Fans chime in as Dricus du Plessis receives wrestling lessons from Merab Dvalishvili following UFC 312

Fans reacted to Merab Dvalishvili discussing wrestling techniques with Dricus du Plessis in a hotel drop-off area. This interaction took place after Du Plessis' win over Sean Strickland at UFC 312 on Feb. 9, which marked his second middleweight title defense.

Dvalishvili shared a video on Instagram showing himself explaining and demonstrating various wrestling techniques while Du Plessis attentively absorbed the information. In the caption accompanying the post, Dvalishvili emphasized their mutual agreement on the importance of cardio in MMA fights.

"I just met still champion @dricusduplessis this morning. Shared techniques and we both agreed that cardio is the key."

Check out the post below:

Du Plessis is likely to make his third title defense against the wrestling powerhouse Khamzat Chimaev. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Umar Nurmagomedov, showcasing his strong wrestling and cardio advantage.

Many fans took to the comments section and suggested that 'The Machine' would be a valuable addition to Du Plessis' team when he prepares for the formidable challenge posed by Chimaev.

One fan wrote:

"DDP has to train with Merab "The Dagestani stopper!" Especially if Khamzat is his next opponent."

Another commented:

"Get Merab in for the Khamzat fight."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Dricus du Plessis is "motivated" by Merab Dvalishvili's cardio and pace

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has effectively utilized his exceptional cardio to overwhelm his opponents and neutralize their strengths. Dricus du Plessis, who has also demonstrated good cardio - especially after undergoing nose surgery in 2023 - expressed admiration for Dvalishvili's endurance.

In an interview with MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, ahead of his UFC 312 rematch against Sean Strickland, Du Plessis said:

"In today's time, when people are so fit, the pressure can be so immense - like a guy like Merab. First, that guy's cardio needs to be studies. I don't know how he does it. It is incredible to see, motivating, in fact..."

He added:

"I like to think of my cardio as one of the best in the game. And Merab, when I watched that fight, it seemed unreal; it's really admirable to see somebody being able to push that hard for that long. It's incredible."

Dricus du Plessis further pointed out that fighters like Sean O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov, who have effectively fought while moving backward in many of their previous bouts, struggled to cope with the intense pressure applied by Dvalishvili and ultimately lost to him, highlighting the impact of coupling cardio with pressure.

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

