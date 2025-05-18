"The Dana White of Spain" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria dons the promoter role at WOW FC event

Fans gave mixed reactions to Ilia Topuria shared a video of him from the WOW 19: Alicante event, which took place on May 17. Topuria is a part owner of the promotion and sees it as a driving force to promote the sport of MMA in Spain.

Recently, Topuria took to X and shared a video of himself in the cage during the WOW 19 event, as the crowd in attendance cheered on. The caption read:

"This is how Alicante welcomed us today with @omarmontesSr"

Check out Ilia Topuria's post below:

Fans took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts. While some praised Topuria for his ahcievements, others criticized the former UFC featherweight champion for recent developments and his rivalries with Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Meanwhile, a few wished him luck for the upcoming lightweight title fight at UFC 317.

One fan wrote:

"The Dana White of Spain."

Another commented:

"Chares gonna spark you buddy."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Way of Warrior FC (WOW) is one of the foremost MMA promotions in Spain. The promotion is based in Madrid and streams on UFC Fight Pass. In August 2024, WOW announced its partnership with the then-UFC featherweight champion.

While Topuria has been taking an interest in other areas of the fight business, he remains a dominant force in the competitive sphere.

The 28-year-old vacated the UFC featherweight title to pursue a second belt in the lightweight division. He is set to face former champion Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317 on June 28.

While fans were eager for a mega-fight between Topuria and former champion Islam Makhachev, the latter vacated the title and moved up to welterweight after Jack Della Maddalena's win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, setting up the vacant title fight against Oliveira.

At the time of this writing, Topuria is a -300 favorite while Oliveira is a +250 underdog.

