“The division is a mess right now” - UFC lightweight slams Conor McGregor's ‘two years of craziness' before naming his next target

Conor McGregor has been slammed by a UFC lightweight for his two years of craziness.

The Irishman has been out of action for over two years following his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. While he suffered a nasty leg injury which kept him out in the first place, it has been quite some time since his leg has healed.

Moreover, Conor McGregor was expected to return this year against Michael Chandler, however, that isn't happening as well. With the Irishman's highly anticipated return pushed to 2024, UFC lightweight Renato Moicano has commented on the situation.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Renato Moicano claimed that the lightweight division is a mess right now while referring to the potential fight between McGregor and Chandler:

"The division is a mess right now as you can see. We have guys like Michael Chandler like he's delusional right now. Conor's not going to fight him, maybe never. I don't know, Conor is on another level of craziness right now. We can see for the past two years... I think he loves the attention but he doesn't like to fight anymore."

Renato Moicano, who has been out of action since November 2022 because of an injury, also named his next target:

"We have Dan Hooker, he doesn't have a fight. I would love to finish him in the first round. In the first round my brother, because Ariel, I have the best jiu-jitsu in the division."

Conor McGregor gives his thoughts on KSI vs. Tommy Fury

'The Notorious' recently gave his thoughts on the upcoming boxing fight between KSI and Tommy Fury. The rising scene of influencer boxing has captivated a lot of attention over the past few years. The same has happened recently as 'JJ' and 'TNT' are set to lock horns on October 14.

When asked about it during a recent interview with Seconds Out, Conor McGregor expressed his interest in the fight and said:

"I'm interested to see it, I'm looking forward to watching it. I have my eye on all of them, yeah. They're nixers to me yeah? Side hustles."

