MMA personalities praised Robbie Lawler as he was announced as the latest inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame. Lawler, one of the most celebrated fighters in MMA history, enjoyed a career spanning nearly two decades, becoming one of the most exciting champions in the sport.

During the UFC 313 broadcast on March 8, the announcement was made that Lawler would be joining the Hall of Fame. This news elicited an emotional response from 'Ruthless,' typically known for his stoic demeanor. Fans and celebrities gave him a prolonged standing ovation as the announcement was made.

Check out Robbie Lawler's emotional reaction to being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame:

Fellow MMA fighters and media personalities reacted to Lawler being given the honor.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote:

"Absolute legend! The epitome of intensity and violence!"

UFC flyweight contender Casey O'Neal wrote:

"My favorite fighter all time! Congrats to the OG king of violence."

Check out more reactions below:

MMA pros reaction to Robbie Lawler's Hall of Fame achievement.

Robbie Lawler is one of the earliest students of the Miletich Fighting Systems, which is led by the inaugural UFC welterweight champion, Pat Miletich. He gained recognition for his ferocious fighting style and knockout ability early in his MMA career.

After experiencing ups and downs during the middle phase of his career, Lawler reached the peak of his competitive achievements during his second stint in the UFC. His historic 8-2 run from February 2013 to July 2016 included victories over elite competitors such as Johnny Hendricks, Matt Brown, Rory MacDonald, and Carlos Condit.

He dominated the welterweight division as the champion from December 2014 to July 2016, successfully defending his title twice. His reign is often described as one of the most terrifying in UFC history, despite being relatively short.

While his appearances in the octagon produced some of the most violent and intense battles in the UFC, Lawler is also widely regarded as a role model due to his respectful approach toward his opponents.

Fans often highlight his post-fight interaction with Nick Diaz after their fight as one of the most heartwarming moments in UFC history.

Check out the interaction below:

