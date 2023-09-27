“The fight is gonna stay standing” - Stephen Thompson shares interesting prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington at UFC 296

Welterweight sensation Stephen Thompson has provided his insights into the upcoming welterweight title bout at UFC 296, where Colby Covington is set to square off against Leon Edwards.

In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's TheMMAHour, Thompson shared his perspective on the impending showdown between Covington and Edwards. Thompson recently took the hot seat in an interview with Ariel Helwani for TheMMAHour, where he delved into his expectations for the forthcoming championship duel:

"I Like Leon... You know, we saw what happened with Colby Covington, and Usman [at UFC 245 & UFC 268], right? Colby Covington is not coming off of a severe knockout from this guy. But if you look back at the fight, it's going to be, I feel like Leon Edwards is the bigger welterweight. I feel like the fight is going to stay standing. I think his takedown defense, even Usman, couldn't hold him down."

Thompson's insights suggest that fans can expect a stand-up showdown when these two formidable welterweights collide. He highlights Leon Edwards as the bigger fighter and predicts that the battle will primarily unfold on the feet. While acknowledging Colby Covington's renowned cardio, Thompson underscores the ever-present danger posed by Edwards, emphasizing his striking prowess.

Stephen Thompson reveals pay raise for potential Shavkat Rahkmonov clash

During a recent appearance on Chris Weidman's Sirius XM show "Won't Back Down," Thompson revealed a unique deal with the promotion that could significantly impact his earnings.

Thompson's revelation centered around his willingness to face the rising welterweight star, Shavkat Rahkmonov, at UFC 296. He disclosed that if he steps into the octagon with Rahkmonov, the UFC has agreed to add to his payout:

"I think the deal is, when I fight Shavkat, they're [UFC] going to add on what they owed me for the last fight...I don't think they're bribing me."

This financial boost comes as compensation for a previous fight that fell through when his scheduled opponent, Michel Pereira, failed to make weight. Stephen Thompson also shared his strategic thinking behind accepting a bout against Rahkmonov, an undefeated contender known for finishing all his fights:

"I'll fight Shavkat. Let's do it. Let's make it happen. I believe [if] I go out there and I beat this guy - he should be fighting for the title after this fight with Leon [Edwards] and Colby [Covington]. I think Shavkat's got it [if he wins]. So if I beat this guy [Shavkat Rahkmonov], I'm looking at another title shot again."

