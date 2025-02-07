"The final Avenger" - Joe Rogan gets honest about how Elon Musk and other "extraordinary" individuals bolster the Donald Trump administration 

Joe Rogan is in full support of the new Donald Trump administration. The MMA commentator has come a long way from refusing to support Trump years ago to personally endorsing him in the presidential election last year.

Much of this shift in perspective for Rogan was instigated by the allegiance of a few individuals he respects to the 47th U.S. President. People like Bobby Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, JD Vance, Rogan's friend, and frequent podcast guest Elon Musk ultimately swayed the UFC mic man's vote towards the Republican party.

Speaking of Musk, Rogan spoke about how the Tesla CEO's inclusion in a sort of "super group" cabinet will bring forth real positive change in America. After speaking on RFK Jr and Tulsi Gabbard's positive influence in the Trump administration, Rogan mentioned Musk, stating:

"When Elon [Musk] took over DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] that was like the final Avenger. Like having that team together is such a unique team where you have prominent former democrats... You have an extraordinary group of human beings."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below(46:12):

When Joe Rogan said he has "more hope for this country" after Donald Trump's presidential win

Just weeks after Donald Trump's presidential win, Joe Rogan expressed his earnest thoughts on what this could mean for America as a nation. In a previous podcast episode with Michael Waddell, the 57-year-old MMA icon praised the businessman-turned-world leader for choosing the perfect individuals to bring his vision for the people of the Free World.

Rogan saw a change as far as corruption is concerned, saying that with a cabinet with people like Elon Musk, the government would be effectively cleaned up. This makes the podcasting pioneer rather hopeful for the future.

Rogan said:

"I have more hope for this country right now, after this election, than I've had in a long, long time. It feels like with this crew of people - with JD Vance, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy - I think there's a real chance that things can change. Real chance that we can expose some of the deep-seated corruption, some of the problems we've had in this country and move us on to a better path."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:33:52):

