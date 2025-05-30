“The finishing move was so beautiful” - Stamp Fairtex marvels at Shinya Aoki’s timeless greatness in win over rival Eduard Folayang

Stamp Fairtex agrees that ONE 172 in Saitama Super Arena last March is one of the best martial arts events in recent memory. While the former ONE atomweight MMA world champion lauded every fighter who competed in the action-packed spectacle, she believes it was Shinya Aoki's performance that stood out the most.

The 42-year-old legend performed in front of his loyal Japanese faithful in a three-round lightweight MMA showdown with his eternal rival and fellow former ONE world champion Eduard Folayang.

It didn't take long for 'Tobikan Judan' to do what he does best. Aoki jumped guard and brilliantly trapped the Filipino's arm on his way down.

It was a BJJ clinic from then on, as the Japanese icon displayed ground wizardry before finishing the match with a belly-down armbar in just 53 seconds.

Stamp, who has always admired Aoki's iconic career, was in awe of the former lightweight MMA champ's timeless greatness. The Thai megastar said in a ONE Championship interview:

"My favorite is Shinya Aoki vs Eduard Folayang. Because as soon as the bell rang, he came in close, locked, and submitted [him]. It was shockingly fast, and the finishing move was so beautiful."

Stamp believes Tawanchai can beat Masaaki Noiri in a potential rematch

Stamp Fairtex also commented on one of the biggest shockers of ONE 172.

In the co-main event, hometown bet Masaaki Noiri pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year when he knocked out Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing crown.

Even Stamp couldn't believe that his compatriot succumbed to the underdog Noiri, especially in the manner that it did.

However, the promotion's first-ever three-sport queen expressed confidence that Tawanchai can redeem himself in a potential rematch. Stamp told the South China Morning Post:

"For sure, I think he can win also. I support him."

