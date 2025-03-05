  • home icon
"The first thing I learned was respect" - Diogo Reis says Brazilian jiu-jitsu took him to the right path growing up

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 05, 2025 09:21 GMT
Diogo Reis on what he learned first in BJJ
Diogo Reis on what he learned first in BJJ

Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a way of life. It's a cliched, much-overused quote nearly all jiujiteros have used at some point - but that's because it's true. For 'Baby Shark' Diogo Reis, 'the gentle art' gave him the structure and discipline he didn't know he needed as a kid.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the promotional newcomer opened up about how stepping onto the mats as a youngster changed his life.

"The first thing I learned was respect. I had to arrive on time, and I had to respect the higher-ranking person. So that was one of the first lessons I learned when I arrived on the mat." Reis said.
Growing up, he admits he wasn't the easiest kid to deal with, to put it lightly.

"I was a lazy, rebellious, cheeky child, and when I arrived at the gym, they fixed me up. That changed me. I was a cheeky child who had no manners, and I started to form my character, developing discipline and being polite."
"This martial art changed my life" - Diogo Reis hopes more BJJ athletes follow their dreams just like he did

BJJ is more than a sport or a way of life - it's an opportunity for more. For Diogo Reis in particular, it had become a chance to chase dreams and escape difficult situations, setting him on the road towards building a better life for his family.

As he prepares to go under the bright lights of the ONE Championship stage, Reis is coming in with a new sense of purpose: to inspire others to take the same leap.

"I want people to be able to achieve their dreams through jiu-jitsu. So, it goes beyond medals and titles. I want to be an example for the kids. This martial art changed my life and that of my family." Reis said.

Edited by C. Naik
