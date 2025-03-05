“The first thing I learned was respect” - Diogo Reis says Brazilian jiu-jitsu took him to the right path growing up

Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a way of life. It's a cliched, much-overused quote nearly all jiujiteros have used at some point - but that's because it's true. For 'Baby Shark' Diogo Reis, 'the gentle art' gave him the structure and discipline he didn't know he needed as a kid.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the promotional newcomer opened up about how stepping onto the mats as a youngster changed his life.

"The first thing I learned was respect. I had to arrive on time, and I had to respect the higher-ranking person. So that was one of the first lessons I learned when I arrived on the mat." Reis said.

Growing up, he admits he wasn't the easiest kid to deal with, to put it lightly.

"I was a lazy, rebellious, cheeky child, and when I arrived at the gym, they fixed me up. That changed me. I was a cheeky child who had no manners, and I started to form my character, developing discipline and being polite."

"This martial art changed my life" - Diogo Reis hopes more BJJ athletes follow their dreams just like he did

BJJ is more than a sport or a way of life - it's an opportunity for more. For Diogo Reis in particular, it had become a chance to chase dreams and escape difficult situations, setting him on the road towards building a better life for his family.

As he prepares to go under the bright lights of the ONE Championship stage, Reis is coming in with a new sense of purpose: to inspire others to take the same leap.

"I want people to be able to achieve their dreams through jiu-jitsu. So, it goes beyond medals and titles. I want to be an example for the kids. This martial art changed my life and that of my family." Reis said.

Watch ONE Fight Night 29 on March 8, available for viewing with an active Prime Video subscription.

