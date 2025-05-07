"The future champ" - Abdulla Dayakaev's video game-esque axe kick at ONE Fight Night 31 has fans showering him with praise

Several days have passed, yet fans are still buzzing about the incredible move executed by Abdulla Dayakaev when he faced off against Saemapetch Fairtex.

Both men locked horns in a bantamweight Muay Thai encounter on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 31, held before a passionate crowd at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, May 2.

In the bout, Dayakaev landed an axe kick that visibly rocked the Thai veteran along the ring ropes during the opening salvo.

Watch the slow-motion replay uploaded by ONE Championship through its official Instagram account below:

The video — showcasing Dayakaev's devastating technique — has left many in awe, with the comment section filled with admiration:

Although Saemapetch managed to have his moment by delivering a sharp left hand to score a knockdown early in the second round, Dayakaev quickly recovered and bit back by sending the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger to the mat.

The Russian hard-hitter then saw the opening to wrap things up, drilling with a series of punches, knees, and elbows to force referee Olivier Coste to call a halt to the contest.

Abdulla Dayakaev is willing to face all comers in ONE Championship

After authoring a destructive victory Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 31, Abdulla Dayakaev is eager to suit up for action as soon as possible.

While he hasn't singled out any particular opponent in the promotion's talent-laden bantamweight Muay Thai division, the Russian prospect made it crystal clear that he is ready to face anyone who steps up.

Dayakaev shared his thoughts in a post-fight interview with ONE color commentator Mitch Chilson:

"I want to smash everyone in the division. I come for everyone in the house in here."

