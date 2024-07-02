"The future champ is coming to Bangkok" - 'Reug Reug' hyped for kickboxing debut against Boucher Ketchup

A last-minute banger of a fight was added to the already exciting lineup of bouts at the ONE Fight Night 23 card on July 23, which will go down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The all-Senegalese heavyweight kickboxing battle between Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane and Boucher Ketchup was added to the card, and ONE Championship announced it on their Instagram account less than a week before fight night. They captioned the post with:

"Suprise Addition 🚨 Before Reug Reug challenges Anatoly Malykhin for the heavyweight MMA crown at ONE 169: Atlanta, he settles the score with fellow Senegalese star Boucher Ketchup in a kickboxing showdown at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevideo! Make sure you tune in on Friday for this barnburner! 😤 @reugreug @boucher_ketchup"

This all-striking battle between the two behemoths will be Boucher's official debut in the world's largest martial arts organization. It also marks the first kickboxing match for Reug Reug after previously competing in six MMA fights under the ONE banner.

The 32-year-old heavyweight MMA contender showed his excitement for this match with Boucher, as he commented on the post with:

"Let's gooo!!!! The future champ is coming to Bangkok!! See you this weekend 💪"

Screenshot of Reug Reug's comment

Reug Reug to challenge Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title at ONE 169: Atlanta

Regardless of the result of this match with Boucher Ketchup, Kane will have his first shot at the world title against reigning three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin on November 8 at ONE 169: Atlanta.

Malykhin will be defending his ONE heavyweight MMA world title against Kane in one of the featured fights in the card, which will take place inside the State Farm Arena.

ONE Fight Night 23 will take place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 on U.S. primetime.

